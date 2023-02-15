Did Hardik Pandya get married: Is Natasa Stankovic Indian?

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his wife, model-actor Natasa Stankovic, have successfully managed to convert Valentine’s Day 2023 into a memorable one for them. While couples plan all sorts of different activities for February 14, Pandya and Stankovic decided to get married again in a bid to “renew wedding woes”.

With the duo having married one another three years ago, the concept has it in it to puzzle a large majority of Indian fans. Having said that, it is noteworthy that Hardik and Natasa had got married in a court amid the COVID-19 pandemic back in the day only months after meeting each other for the first time.

The couple, along with close friends and family including son Agastya Pandya, traveled to the picturesque Raffles, Udaipur, to participate in a special ceremony. The marriage happened according to Christian rituals where Natasa can be seen walking down the isle and both of them can be seen kissing each other.

The photos, which appear to have come straight out of a dream sequence, consists of Hardik and Natasa dressed in a black suit and a white gown respectively. While all the bridesmaids wore peach gowns, all members part of the groom’s side wore black outfits. India all-rounder Krunal Pandya, Hardik’s elder brother, can also be spotted in the group photo alongside wife Pankhuri Sharma.

“We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love,” read the caption of Hardik’s tweet.

Is Natasa Stankovic Indian?

Natasa, who gained fame on the back of featuring in the music videos of Badshah and Aastha Gill’s ‘DJ Waley Babu’ (2015) and Gippy Grewal’s ‘Nai Shad Da’ (2017), had marked her presence in several Hindi movies in the last decade or so. Born in Serbia, the 30-year old had perceived Hardik to be an “alag prakaar ka aadmi [strange man]” during their first-ever meeting at a nightclub.