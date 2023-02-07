“Koi alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya”: This was wife Natasa Stankovic’s reaction after meeting Hardik Pandya for the first time at a nightclub

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya had not only surprised his fans but also his family members after suddenly announcing engagement to Serbian model-actor Natasa Stankovic back in the day. Although it was confirmed that Pandya and Stankovic had been dating each other for a while, the couple had announced getting engaged to each other on the first day of 2020.

While Pandya’s family was aware of the two celebrating New Year’s eve in Dubai, Pandya had uploaded photos of not only kneeling down whilst proposing to the love of her life but also for her to accept the proposal on the following day.

It was later the same year that Pandya and Stankovic had married each other in a private ceremony primarily due to restrictions forced on the world by the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The lovely couple was blessed with a son named Agastya Pandya the same year. Both Natasa and Agastya are often spotted supporting Hardik across cricket stadiums around the world.

This was wife Natasa Stankovic’s reaction after meeting Hardik Pandya for the first time at a nightclub

It was during the pandemic that Pandya had made an online appearance on Cricbuzz In Conversation. Being asked by legendary commentator Harsha Bhogle if Natasa was her fan when they first met, Pandya was quick to reciprocate that she didn’t even know him at the time of their first meeting at a nightclub.

“She had no idea [of who I was]. She saw someone with a hat, chain, [wearing a] watch at 01:00 AM. She thought ‘Yeh koi alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya’ [He’s a strange man],” Pandya told Cricbuzz revealing his wife’s reaction from their first-ever meeting.

Pandya, who initiated the first conversation between the two, then talked about how the two started liking each other to eventually getting engaged and married.

Considering how the Pandya clan is known for its close-knit nature, Hardik talked about how they don’t hesitate in pointing out each other’s mistakes. In fact, the 29-year old player named four people in elder brother Krunal Pandya, sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma, cousin Vaibhav Pandya and Natasa among people who don’t let him live in a bubble.

On a professional front, Stankovic had played cameo appearances in various Hindi movies between 2013-2019. However, it was her presence in Badshah and Aastha Gill’s ‘DJ Waley Babu’ (2015) and Gippy Grewal’s ‘Nai Shad Da’ (2017) which earned her a lot of applause.