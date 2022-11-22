“Will be with my son”: Hardik Pandya eager to meet son Agastya Pandya after being rested from ODI series in New Zealand

India won the 3-match T20I series against New Zealand by 1-0 after the 3rd T20I at McLean Park in Napier got tied due to rain. When the rain stopped the match, India’s score was the same as the DLS score and super over was also not possible in the match. Captain Hardik Pandya received the trophy on behalf of the Indian team.

The series certainly got spoiled due to rain as the first match in Wellington was abandoned, whereas the rain had its say in the final T20I as well. Hardik led the Indian team in this series, and he was appreciated for the same as well. The way he used rotated the bowlers in the 2nd T20I was brilliant to watch.

Pandya was looking in great rhythm in the 3rd T20I as well, where he smashed 30 runs in 18 balls. Team India lost three wickets very early, and if Hardik would not have played with such intent, the Indian team could have lost the match as well.

Hardik Pandya eager to meet son Agastya Pandya

After the match, Hardik Pandya addressed the post-match conference where he said that he would have loved to play the full match, but the weather is definitely not in their control. Hardik has been rested for the ODI series, where Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the side.

Pandya played all the matches of the T20 World Cup as well, and he travelled directly to New Zealand to play in this series. He said that now he is looking to go home and spend some time with his son. Pandya will now get an adequate amount of time as the Indian team will tour Bangladesh after this series, and Pandya has been rested for that tour as well.

“A game like this could have given us an opportunity to test some of the players, but having said that, the weather is something we cannot control. I’m going back home, taking my time off and be with my son,” Hardik Pandya said to Spark Sports after the match.

Pandya was dropped from the Indian team after the last T20 World Cup, but the way he has made his comeback from IPL 2022 has been incredible to watch. He is now one of the most important players in the Indian unit.