Dinesh Karthik strike rate in IPL 2022: Highest strike rate in IPL 2022

Dinesh Karthik strike rate in IPL 2022: RCB’s wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik has been absolutely brilliant this season as the finisher of the side.

In the 54th league game of IPL 2022 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dinesh Karthik again proved his class with the bat. The Wankhede Stadium was buzzed by some stunning hitting by Dinesh Karthik at the end.

Bangalore got the worst possible start when Virat Kohli went out on a golden duck on the first ball of the game. Rajat Patidar and Faf du Plessis stitched a partner of 105 runs for the 2nd wicket. However, the run rate of the side dipped in the middle-overs.

Dinesh Karthik went on to bat when RCB were 159-2 at 18.2 overs, and then he took on the bowlers. He smashed a six on the last ball of the 19th over. In the 20th over, he smashed 22 runs in the last four balls of the game. Karthik smashed three sixes and one boundary on the last four balls of debutant Fazalhaq Farooqui.

Dinesh Karthik strike rate in IPL 2022

RCB bought Dinesh Karthik for a price of INR 5.50 crores in the IPL 2022 mega auction. He has been a bargain for the side. Karthik has scored 274 runs this season at 68.50, whereas his S/R has been 200.00. Karthik has won some games on his own for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

There are some really interesting names in the top-5 strike rates of this season. Pat Cummins scored the joint-fastest half-century in the history of the Indian Premier League. He scored a 14-ball half-century against Mumbai Indians, and he is at the top of the list.

Lucknow’s bowler Mohsin Khan is the most surprising name on the list this season, Khan who has just batted in a single inning this season has scored at a strike-rate of 216.66. Dinesh Karthik is at the third position in the list with a strike rate of 200.00.

Shashank Singh and Rashid Khan are the other two names on the top-5 list. Singh scored 28 runs at a rapid pace in his first innings of the IPL, and he has a strike-rate of 192.30. Rashid Khan, who is the best known for his spin has been brilliant with the bat too. Rashid has a strike-rate of 189.47, and he has been brilliant.

Highest strike rate in 2022 IPL