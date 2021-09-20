“Disappointed with England”: Frustrated Ramiz Raza accuses England of failing a member of cricket fraternity

Frustrated Ramiz Raza accuses England: England have decided to withdraw from their men’s and women’s tour of Pakistan.

Following New Zealand, England have decided to withdraw from their upcoming men’s and women’s tour of Pakistan. Minutes before the start of their first ODI against Pakistan in Rawalpindi last week, New Zealand had abandoned their white-ball tour due to security concerns.

In what was on expected lines due to the same security agency hired by both New Zealand and England, the latter have raised similar concerns.

The ECB has a longstanding commitment to tour Pakistan as part of the Men’s Future Tours Programme in 2022. Earlier this year, we agreed to play two additional T20 World Cup warm-up games in Pakistan in October, adding a short women’s tour with double headers alongside the men’s games,” ECB said in a statement.

“The ECB Board convened this weekend to discuss these extra England Women’s and Men’s games in Pakistan and we can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip.”

Frustrated Ramiz Raza accuses England of failing a member of cricket fraternity

Former Pakistan captain and current PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Chairman Ramiz Raja, who had slammed NZC (New Zealand Cricket) for cancelling the tour, has publicly expressed his disappointment with England. Accusing England of “failing a member of cricket fraternity”, Raja wants Pakistan to become the “best team” in the world to force other teams to play with them.

Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment & failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most. Survive we will inshallah. A wake up call for Pak team to become the best team in the world for teams to line up to play them without making excuses. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) September 20, 2021

How Twitterati reacted:

New PCB chairman accuses England of “failing a member of the cricket fraternity” https://t.co/rpiNnCtKaO — Nick Hoult (@NHoultCricket) September 20, 2021

Englands withdrawal leaves a real bad taste. I don’t know what more needs to happen to recognise, and do something about the continuing imbalance in the international game — Bazid Khan (@bazidkhan81) September 20, 2021

It was inevitable that England would pull out of Pakistan .. Completely understandable in light of the security issues .. but I am surprised it couldn’t have been played in the UAE !! .. let’s hope things can change & teams can tour Pakistan shortly .. ! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 20, 2021

These games were extremely important for Pakistan to prepare for T20 World Cup. Now they will go 84 days without a single T20I before their opening match vs India on October 24. So frustrating! — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) September 20, 2021

