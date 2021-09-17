“Which world is NZ living in”: PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja slams NZC for abandoning Pakistan tour due to security concerns

Ramiz Raja slams NZC: The newly-elected Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board appears to be quite miffed at New Zealand Cricket.

New Zealand’s sudden decision of abandoning Pakistan tour comprising of three ODIs and five T20Is has received mixed reactions since afternoon.

While a section of the cricketing fraternity has supported NZC (New Zealand Cricket) for not taking any risk with respect to players’ safety, people who have played international cricket in Pakistan in the recent years have advocated for the country being among the “safest places” to play cricket.

The ramifications of the unfortunate development won’t just be limited to financial losses for the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) as a decision of this gravitas has it in it to force other teams to reconsider their decision of playing international cricket in Pakistan in the near future. Readers must note that England, Australia and New Zealand (again) are scheduled to tour Pakistan in the next one year or so.

Assuming that all these series are again moved to the UAE, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that it will take Pakistan cricket behind by some years as far as hosting teams in their own backyard is concerned.

Ramiz Raja slams NZC for abandoning Pakistan tour due to security concerns

After captain Babar Azam, former captain and current PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja also took to social media platform Twitter to not just express his disappointment but also slam NZC for adopting a “unilateral approach” on a “crazy” day. Raja, who felt sorry for Pakistani players and fans, warned NZC of a strict hearing in the next ICC (International Cricket Council) meeting.

Crazy day it has been! Feel so sorry for the fans and our players. Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!! Which world is NZ living in??NZ will hear us at ICC. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) September 17, 2021

New Zealand’s stringent decision is a huge setback for both Pakistan and Raja personally for it has started his tenure as PCB Chairman on a disastrous note.