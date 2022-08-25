“Don’t have the best of white-ball records”: Trent Boult desperate to improve white-ball record in Australia

Trent Boult desperate to improve in Australia: New Zealand are yet to crack the white-ball code down under.

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult considers it as a “funny time” to be playing international cricket in Australia. Currently in New Zealand, their ODI squad will travel across the Trans-Tasman sea for a three-match series to be played between September 6-11 in Cairns.

Not just an ODI, New Zealand have never played any international match in Australia in the month of September. An unusual time for international cricket in the country before the commencement of an international summer in real sense, New Zealand will also be playing for the first time at Cazaly’s Stadium.

“Funny time to be playing cricket over in Australia next week, but yeah, the guys will definitely regroup after a break, a few days of travel here and we really look forward to get on that plane in a few days time again,” Boult told reporters in a video posted by ESPNcricinfo on social media platform Twitter.

Trent Boult desperate to improve white-ball record in Australia

Boult’s decision of relinquishing his central contract with NZC (New Zealand Cricket) earlier this month has allured mixed reactions in the global cricketing fraternity. Named in New Zealand’s 15-member squad for Australia tour, Boult’s selection immediately forced people talk about his future as an international cricketer.

Not affected much by the chatter, Boult recently talked about wanting to continue representing the Black Caps in Test cricket. As far as the ODIs are concerned, Boult expressed desperation in wanting to improve white-ball record in Australia.

“Probably don’t have the best of white-ball records in Australia but it’s something that me, personally, desperate to come away with a series win over there,” Boult added.

Readers must note that Boult was addressing both his and his team’s white-ball record. Talking specifically about ODIs, New Zealand have won just 38 out of 109 matches in Australia. As far as bilateral ODI series is concerned, New Zealand have never won a series in Australia barring winning a one-match Bushfire Relief Challenge series almost four decades ago.

Boult, who has played just five ODIs in Australia, has picked seven wickets at an average of 36.71, an economy rate of 5.14 and a strike rate of 42.8.