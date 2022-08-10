“Future of shorter international careers”: Harsha Bhogle opines on Trent Boult’s decision of preferring T20 leagues over international cricket for New Zealand

Harsha Bhogle has given his opinion on Trent Boult’s decision of preferring domestic T20 leagues over international cricket.

New Zealand’s left-arm pacer Trent Boult surprised everyone when he opted to give preference to the domestic T20 leagues instead of international cricket with New Zealand. The New Zealand cricket board released a statement confirming that Boult has been removed from the central contracts.

Boult has not retired from International cricket but will play a significantly lesser number of games and his place in the T20 World Cup is also under dark clouds. He has been an integral part of the New Zealand side in all three formats of the game. He has scalped 317 test wickets, whereas he also has 169 ODI and 62 T20I wickets under his belt.

Harsha Bhogle opines on Trent Boult’s decision

Famous commentator Harsha Bhogle has opined his views on Trent Bout’s decision of giving priority to T20 leagues instead of playing International cricket with New Zealand. He said that even more players will be picking this option as it is very difficult to manage both international cricket and domestic T20 leagues at the same time.

“The decisions that Quinton de Kock, and specifically Trent Boult, have made, point to a future of shorter international careers and more players happy to be part of the gig economy. With young families, it isn’t easy to play both, international cricket and T20 leagues,” Harsha Bhogle tweeted.

In his other tweet, the criticized the fans for calling players selfish about the same. He insists that the career of the sportsmen gets over when other people enter their best phase of life. Bhogle also said that everyone changes their job for earning opportunities.

“With regard to the Boult decision, and others in recent times, I hear people talking of greed and opportunism. But do remember cricketers finish their playing careers when most others are entering their best phase. And we change jobs that offer more money and convenience, no?,” Harsha Bhogle tweeted.

The Kiwi pacer is expected to be a part of the UAE T20 League in January, and the other leagues around as well.