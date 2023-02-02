“Don’t speak to Sachin Tendulkar on the field”: Brett Lee once revealed how the Australian team refrained from sledging Sachin Tendulkar

Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar and Australian pacer Brett Lee are two of the best players to ever grace the game of cricket. During their career, they faced each other a lot of times, and it was always an intriguing affair watching both of them play against each other.

The Australian attack was one of the best in the World, and Lee was an important part of that squad consisting of some legends of the game. Tendulkar also loved the challenge of playing against tough opponents, he had a decent record against Australia. In Tests, Tendulkar scored 3630 runs at 55.00, whereas he also scored 3077 ODI runs at 44.59.

Lee was one of the fastest players to ever play the game, and despite facing a lot of injury concerns throughout his career, he managed to pick up 380 ODI wickets and 310 Test wickets. He was also the first bowler to take a T20I hat-trick in the 2007 T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh.

Brett Lee once revealed how the Australian team refrained from sledging Sachin Tendulkar

Brett Lee once recalled how the Australian players always refrained from sledding Sachin Tendulkar while playing. The Australian pacer had a lot of praise for Tendulkar, he described the Indian batter as a tiger who is always in battle mode. Lee recalled that all the Australian players always talked about how Tendulkar will punish them if they will sledge him.

Popularly known as ‘Binga’, Lee said that they knew that Tendulkar can bat forever and that’s why they used to be silent around the Indian right-handed superstar. He also insisted that he was surprised to see the amount of love Tendulkar gets in India on his first visit to the country.

“You see in his eyes, he wants it. When you are bowling to Sachin Tendulkar, you see that look in the eyes and it felt like the eye of the tiger. Someone who wants to get into the battle,” Brett Lee said on his official YouTube channel.

“We as the Australian cricket team always said to each other, ‘don’t speak to Sachin Tendulkar on the field’. Because if you sledge him on the field, you know he will be out there batting forever. So we just tried to keep our mouth shut and get on with the game.”

It is interesting that Lee has the record of dismissing Tendulkar the most number of times in International cricket. He has dismissed Tendulkar on 14 occasions (5 in Tests and 9 in ODIs). Lee can certainly be proud of that record.