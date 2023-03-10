“I might get an autograph”: Brett Lee once recalled how he wanted an autograph on his first meeting with Sachin Tendulkar

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee had a great battle with India great Sachin Tendulkar throughout his career. Both of them had quite a few moments on the field together, once Lee revealed how he wanted Tendulkar’s autograph on his first meeting with him during a practice match.

Lee was an important part of Australia’s setup during his peak years, the team was filled with some of the legends of the game. The pacer had once revealed that the Australian team always refrained from sledging Tendulkar on the field. He said that the team knew about the quality of Tendulkar.

Tendulkar always loved batting against the Australian side. In Tests, Tendulkar scored 3630 runs at 55.00, whereas he also scored 3077 ODI runs at 44.59.

Brett Lee once recalled how he wanted an autograph on his first meeting with Sachin Tendulkar

On his Youtube channel, Lee had once recalled his first meeting with the Master Blaster. Both of them first met in a practice match between Prime Minister’s XI and India in Canberra. Lee had insisted that he could not believe that he was bowling against the great Indian batter.

Lee then revealed that he wanted to take an autograph of him after bowling as he thought that he would look cool by doing that gesture.

“I met Sachin for the first time way back in 1999 in Canberra. I was playing in the Prime Minister’s XI against the touring Indian team, which of course had Sachin in it. It was a practice match when he came out to bat and I’m bowling to the great Sachin Tendulkar. I actually thought, ‘I might get an autograph,” Lee said in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

“Get the ball and say, ‘Hey mate, can you please sign this’. I thought that would look cool as my first impression.”

Brett Lee was the most successful bowler against Sachin Tendulkar

A lot of bowlers tried to dominate Tendulkar, but Lee was the standout bowler against the Indian ace. The Australian pacer managed to take the wicket of Tendulkar a total of 14 times in his career (5 in Tests and 9 in ODIs).