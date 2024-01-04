“Aap Kaise Ho”: Brett Lee Speaks To Nikhil Chaudhary In Hindi During Live Commentary

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee made the most of his knowledge with respect to India and Hindi to churn out a unique moment while calling the 26th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Big Bash League between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades.

With commentators communicating with players in between a match is a long-standing custom in the BBL, it was Lee’s chance of talking to Hurricanes all-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary (1/16). For the unversed, the same has been adopted in the cash-rich Indian Premier League as well.

Chaudhary, second Indian cricketer to partake in the BBL, was surprised when Lee asked about his well-being in Hindi. Even though it was a brief conversation, it was certainly enough to elate Indian audiences watching the matches from their screens back home. The incident happened after the commencement of the ninth over of the match at the Docklands Stadium.

“Nikhil, Brett Lee here, aap kaise ho [How are you]?,” Lee asked. “Main theek hoon [I’m fine], thank you,” Chaudhary responded. “Mera Hindi thoda thoda. Aap se milke khushi hui [I know little Hindi. Glad to meet you],” Lee replied. “Dhanyawaad [Thank you], your Hindi is too good, mate,” an astonished Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary, a fan of former India captain Virat Kohli, has played well for Hobart this season. Speaking of the recently concluded contest, he picked his second BBL wicket in the form of South Africa wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock (20). Chaudhary, who bowled a fuller delivery outside the off-stump, tempted the left-handed batter into slicing it to Riley Meredith (1/34) at backward point.

Brett Lee Is Fond Of India

Brett Lee, who first toured India as a 17-year-old in 1994, is one of the most loved foreign athletes in the country. Having made his Test debut against India five years later, he has confessed his love for Indian food on multiple occasions.

Lee, who owns a coffee shop called “Fusions Cafe & Book shop”, also owns a restaurant that specializes in Indian cuisine. Playing in the Indian Premier League for six years further increased his bond with the country. Additionally, he has also performed commentary duties in the nation in the past.

Lee, a talented guitarist, once recorded a duet song titled ‘You’re The One For Me’ with Indian legend Asha Bhosle. Furthermore, he also acted in Ajit Pal Mangat’s Hindi movie titled ‘Victory’ (2009). In the same year, he even walked the ramp in a Fashion Show promoting “Save the Girl Child” campaign. His love affair with India also saw him endorsing quite a few brands once upon a time.