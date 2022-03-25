Dr DY Patil Stadium pitch report: Dr DY Patil Mumbai pitch for PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match

Dr DY Patil Stadium pitch report: Mumbai’s Dr DY Patil Stadium will host the third game of IPL 2022 between PBKS vs RCB on 27 March 2022.

IPL 2022 will begin on 26 March 2022 with the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. This is the traditional rule of playing the finalists of the last season on opening day.

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to be a grand one. With the arrival of two new teams, it will be a longer season than before. A total of 70 league games will be played this season. There will be two groups of five teams each.

A team will play its group members and one of the teams from another group twice, whereas they will play one game each against other four teams. So, a team will play 14 leagues games before the playoffs. The top-4 team overall will qualify for the playoffs.

Dr DY Patil Stadium pitch report

Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium Stadium will host the IPL 2022 between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on 27 March 2022. DY Patil Stadium acted as the home ground of Mumbai Indians in 2008 and 2011, whereas it was the home ground of Pune Warriors in IPL 2011. This stadium has not hosted an IPL game in the last decade.

A red soil pitch will be used at the DY Patil Stadium, so there will be a good bounce to offer. The pacers will enjoy in the initial overs, whereas the batters will also like the bounce on the pitch.

The DY Patil Stadium has hosted the first IPL and ISL final. And this year, the venue will host the first ever FIFA tournament! #FIFAU17WC pic.twitter.com/t4uqNKyU75 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 20, 2017

The highest IPL score at DY Patil Stadium Stadium is 190 runs, made by Delhi Capitals (Delhi Daredevils then) against Pune Warriors, whereas the lowest score of 82 runs was made by Deccan Chargers against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Robin Uthappa (226 runs) has scored the most runs at this ground playing for the Mumbai Indians. Doug Bollinger and Lasith Malinga have scalped eight wickets each here playing for Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, respectively.

The game between PBKS vs RCB will start from 7.30 PM IST, so the dew will play a massive part in this game.