DRS in IPL 2022: Why no DRS for Devon Conway in CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match?

DRS in IPL 2022: The absence of Decision Review System in Indian Premier League Match 59 has ruffled many feathers.

During the 59th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma’s decision of fielding first after winning the toss has worked wonders for them.

New ball bowlers Daniel Sams and Jasprit Bumrah joined hands to reduce Chennai Super Kings to 5/3 in the second over itself. It was on the second ball of the match that Sams found Devon Conway (0) wanting in front of the stumps.

A couple of deliveries later, Chennai all-rounder Moeen Ali (0) had no clue whatsoever on how to cope with a well-directed short delivery from Sams. As a result, the left-handed batter ended up lobbing a short delivery to Hrithik Shokeen at short mid-wicket.

Robin Uthappa, who batted at No. 4 for CSK after opening for a large part of IPL 2022, departed after scoring 1 (6) as Jasprit Bumrah pinned him in front of the stumps.

Why no DRS in IPL 2022 match between CSK and MI?

It is worth mentioning that both players and fans were left confused after Conway wasn’t allowed to challenge umpire C. Ravikanthreddy’s decision regarding his dismissal.

Bowling from over the wicket, Sams’ in-swinging delivery to dismiss Conway appeared to be missing the leg-stump. Had DRS been available, there was a high possibility of the third umpire changing the decision in Conway’s favour.

IPL gyaan: You are playing cricket’s wealthiest tournament and there is no DRS because of ‘technical issues; then you get a poor umpiring call in the first over. Umpiring in IPL 2022 has been below par. And am afraid at times very few in commentary call it out. #MIvsCSK — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) May 12, 2022

Having said that, DRS wasn’t available for the first two overs of the match due to a “technical issue”. It was later learnt that a power cut at the Wankhede Stadium had led to the unavailability of the DRS.