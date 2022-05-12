CSK vs MI Man of the Match today IPL 2022 match: Who won Man of the Match in Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians 2022 match?

CSK vs MI Man of the Match: The all-rounder from Mumbai Indians won his maiden Indian Premier League match award tonight.

Already knocked out of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians have now knocked out defending champions Chennai Super Kings by virtue of a 5-wicket victory at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

Continuing their domination in the El Classico of the biggest T20 tournament across the world, Indians sealed a paltry 98-run chase with five wickets and 31 deliveries remaining in the match.

Ideally, Mumbai would’ve liked to cruise off to victory chasing such an innings total. That being said, the kind of season that they’ve had, they would take a couple of points irrespective of how they come.

Batter Tilak Varma, who has converted his maiden IPL season into a breakout one, top-scored for MI as his 34* (32) comprising of four fours prevented his team from registering a batting collapse in a losing cause.

CSK vs MI Man of the Match IPL 2022 match

Indians all-rounder Daniel Sams, who had bowled the most expensive over of IPL 2022 last month, was the pick of their bowlers with figures of 4-0-16-3 tonight. Getting to bowl with a new ball, Sams made instant impact by dismissing the likes of Devon Conway (0), Moeen Ali (0) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (7) inside the powerplay.

Promoted to No. 3 in the batting order, Sams couldn’t make a mark with his 1 (6) but the same didn’t stop him from winning his maiden IPL match award in his third season.

“The first few games didn’t go to plan. Had a little bit of time to reflect on those performances. I was focusing on the batter too much and not on my strengths. That was something to work on,” Sams told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Other than Sams, spinner Kartik Kartikeya and fast bowler Riley Meredith picked a couple of wickets each.