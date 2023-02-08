Dubai International Stadium pitch report today match: DV vs GG pitch report of Dubai Stadium for ILT20 semi final

Gulf Giants will take on Desert Vipers in the Qualifier-1 of the International League T20. The winner of this match will reach the final, whereas the loser will get one more chance in Qualifier-2. Dubai’s pitch will again be looked at with great interest.

Gulf Giants topped the league stage with 16 points, and they would want to continue their good rhythm. James Vince has been in great form with the bat, whereas Shimron Hetmyer and Chris Lynn have also batted well for the side. David Wiese and Chris Jordan have been excellent in the bowling department.

Desert Vipers finished at the 2nd spot, and they have some world-class players in their ranks. Alex Hales is the highest run-scorer of the tournament, and he will again play a big part in this match. Sheldon Cottrell and Wanindu Hasaranga are the star bowlers of the side.

Dubai International Stadium pitch report today match

Dubai International Cricket stadium is one of the most popular stadiums in the world for T20 cricket, and it has hosted a total of 12 matches in the tournament so far. The track in Dubai has always been a balanced one, where there is help for both batters and bowlers.

Out of 12 matches, 7 matches have been won by the chasing teams, and the average 1st innings score has been 166 runs. In the initial overs, the pacers can have some advantage, but it will be good for batters after it. In the 2nd innings, the spinners can play a big part due to the bigger boundaries.

The dew factor plays a very big part in Dubai, and the chasing teams have always done well here. Talking about the ground’s outfield, it is very fast, and the batters will get full rewards for their shot playing. A high-scoring match is expected and batting 2nd will be the obvious option after winning the toss.