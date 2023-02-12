DP World ILT20 final match pitch report batting or bowling: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch report for Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants final 2023

The inaugural season of the International League T20 finally has its two finalists, and it is the table toppers post the league stage – the Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants, who will fight it out for the title today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After losing to the Vipers in ‘Qualifier 1′, the Giants were up for the task before a strong MI Emirates bowling attack with their opener James Vince (83* off 56) playing a mature innings, and only returning back after seeing his side over the line.

Vipers, on the other hand, comfortably cruised through to the grand finale with a 19-run victory, after a handy all-round contribution from Tom Curran.

The ultimate contest might well turn out to be a battle amongst the power hitters, which both these sides have aplenty. Vipers’ Alex Hales and Giants’ James Vince are presently placed at the first and second spot in the list of tournament’s highest run-getters.

While the Vipers have the likes of Colin Munro, Sam Bilings, Sherfane Rutherford, and Tom Curran in their arsenal, the likes of Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, and Tom Banton would be ready with their fireworks for the Giants.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has played decently well for the batters throughout the tournament. The rolled in grass has provided assistance to the pacers upfront, but the batters have been able to play through the line while trusting the even bounce as well. Under lights, with the ball likely to come on to the bat nicely, the final might well turn out to be a high-scoring contest.

The spinners are likely to come into play with the pitch likely to offer them some assistance yet again, as has been the case at this venue for them so far. Both the captains will rely on them to keep the run-flow in check during the middle-Overs.

“The pitch looks really good. There’s a bit of grass but it is rolled in, the ball will come on nicely. The spinners will come into play a bit more. It is a belter,” remarked Waqar Younis, as his assessment of the Dubai pitch during the ‘Qualifier 2’ a couple of days ago.