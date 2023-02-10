GUL vs EMI pitch report today match: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch report ILT20 2023 Qualifier 2

Gulf Giants will take on MI Emirates in the Qualifier-2 of the International League T20 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The winner of this match will take Desert Vipers in the final of the tournament, whereas the loser will bow out of the tournament.

Gulf Giants lost the Qualifier-1 match, but they got the advantage of finishing in the top-2 spots. The Giants have played some great cricket in the tournament, and they will be eager to make the most of this 2nd chance. James Vince, Chris Lynn and Shimron Hetmyer are the most important batters of the side, and they will carry a huge bag on their shoulders.

MI Emirates easily won their Eliminator match, and they are looking in great rhythm at the moment. The addition of Rashid Khan has made this team a lot more potent. This team is full of T20 superstars such as Kieron Pollard, DJ Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, etc. Trent Boult will again be a big threat with his left-arm pace.

GUL vs EMI pitch report today match

Dubai International Cricket team has hosted a total of 13 games in the ILT20 so far, and it has gotten a little slower. However, it is still a very good track to bat on. There is an even amount of bounce on the track, and the batters can enjoy their stroke-playing, but they will have to time the ball well.

Out of 13 matches, 8 matches have been won by the chasing teams, and the average 1st innings score has been 164 runs. The average score suggests that there has been good competition between bat and ball so far here on this ground. The outfield here is very quick, and it will aid the batters.

With bigger boundaries, the spinners will definitely play a very big part in this match. It is certain that the dew factor plays an important part in Dubai and both captains would be looking to chase upon winning the toss in this match.