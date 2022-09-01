Bangladesh coach name: Bangladesh cricket team coach, batting coach and support staff list

Bangladesh coach name: The team’s ODI and Test format coach Russell Domingo has not been considered as part of the T20I set-up.

During the fifth match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium, Bangladesh are heading towards a challenging total after being invited to bat first, in what is a must-win match for both the sides to progress further in the race for the continental championship.

Bangladesh, who have not played to their potential this year so far in the T20 format, opted to send out their 14th opening batting pair since last year, in the form of bowling all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Sabbir Rahman. While Sabbir (5 off 6) got Out cheaply, Mehidy Hasan did justify the team management’s decision with a quick fire 38 runs off 26 deliveries.

Having lost four of their wickets, including those of their experienced batters in skipper Shakib-al-Hasan (24 off 22) and Mushfiqur Rahim (4 off 5) within eleven Overs, Bangladesh did seem to be in a spot of bother, but a half-century stand between Southpaw batter Afif Hossain (39 off 22) and Mahmudullah (27 off 22) did bring them back on track to head towards a score in the vicinity of the 180-run mark.

Bangladesh coach name

Interestingly, Bangladesh at present do not have a head coach in the T20 format set-up, with the present ODI and Test format head coach Russell Domingo been handed with the instructions to focus on Test and ODI cricket.

However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) did opt for the services of former India all rounder Sridharan Sriram as Technical Consultant of the Bangladesh T20 side till the end of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

“They showed interest in me as a technical consultant but things have happened very quickly” Sridharan Sriram does his best not to call himself the new Bangladesh T20 Head Coach.#AsiaCup2022 #NotHeadCoach pic.twitter.com/CmVlNh5OOH — Sight Screen Cricket Journal (@SightScreenCJ) August 25, 2022

Bangladesh cricket team coach, batting coach and support staff list

Head Coach – Russell Domingo (for Test and ODI format) and Technical Consultant Sridharan Sriram for T20Is

Batting coach – Jamie Siddons

Spin-bowling coach – Rangana Herath

Fast-bowling coach – Allan Donald

Fielding coach – Shane Mcdermott

Team director – Khaled Mahmud.