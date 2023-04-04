Dunedin Cricket Ground Records: University Oval T20 Records and Highest Innings Totals

International cricket will be returning to Dunedin after a couple of years with New Zealand slated to host Sri Lanka in the second T20I in the city tomorrow.

Having lost the first match in Auckland on Sunday, the Kiwis would be desperate to return to winning ways in order to not lose a series with a match to be played. Sri Lanka, on the contrary, will be looking to win a second consecutive match to register their first series victory in New Zealand in over a couple of decades.

Speaking of the University Oval, New Zealand were not only part of the only T20I played here but also ended up winning a high-scoring thriller by 4 runs against Australia a couple of years ago. Yet to lose a match at this stadium despite 18 attempts across formats, the hosts sure have a formidable record here.

Sri Lanka, whose all four matches at this venue had come in 2015, have won one and lost three times across formats here. While their victory had come in an ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 league match against Afghanistan, all their three losses have come against the Black Caps.

Dunedin Cricket Ground Records

With only a lone T20I been possible here till date, there aren’t a lot of records for this particular format. That said, Martin Guptill (97), Marcus Stoinis (78), Kane Williamson (53), James Neesham (45) and Daniel Sams (41) are the highest T20I run-scorers at this venue.

As far as the bowlers are concerned, Mitchell Santner (4), Kane Richardson (3) and Neesham (2) have picked more than one T20I wicket in this city.

With the University Oval hosting 84 T20s across Men’s and Women’s Cricket, Hamish Rutherford (778), Devon Conway (300), Michael Bracewell (293), Guptill (282) and George Worker (235) are the highest run-scorers at this stadium in this format among active cricketers.

Speaking of bowlers, Neil Wagner (16), Jacob Duffy (15) and Neesham (10) have picked 10 or more wickets in Dunedin T20s among active players.

Highest T20 Innings Totals at the University Oval

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 223/5 20 Central Districts Otago 2021 222/3 20 Otago Canterbury 2009 221/3 20 Wellington Otago 2019 220/4 19 Central Districts Otago 2006 219/4 20 Otago Central Districts 2006

There have been a total of 12 instances (including two in international cricket) of teams scoring in excess of 200 runs in a T20 innings at this venue. The above mentioned fourth-highest innings total is also the highest successful run-chase here.