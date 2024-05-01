“Most Of These Injuries Are Severe”: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Concurs With Bill Belichick On Hip-Drop Tackle Ban

The game of football has become a lot more efficient and entertaining over the years. However, while some old heads might have a problem with such a change, people directly involved with the league have welcomed it. This welcoming approach was made clear on a recent episode of the Pat McAfee show which covered an interaction between Bill Belichick and Roger Goodell. While McAfee was shocked by how unlikely their pairing was, he broke down how the two spoke about newer rules and bans in the game.

Advertisement

The unlikely pair sat down and spoke about how there have been several changes in the rules of the game. While their conversation majorly highlighted the steps the league has taken to make the game safer, the duo focused primarily on the hip-dip tackle ban.

Belichick mentioned how the league has taken proper steps by banning something as dangerous as the hip-drop tackle. While such tackles made the game a little more interesting, it did put a lot of players at risk. Hence, the former Patriots head coach accentuated his point about these tackles, saying

“There really aren’t very many of them I think there was maybe only just one or so last year but it’s a good thing to get rid of. It’s just you know there’s really no place for it.”

In a rare sighting, Goodell agreed with Belichick, saying “When you see a play that is greater than 20 times the injury rate, and as you know most of those injuries are pretty severe or career-ending or season-ending and you’ve got to make a change.” Furthermore, the two also spoke about the kick-off rule being changed.

Bill Belichick and Goodell react to the kick-off rule

During their conversation, Belichick and Goodell spoke about the kick-off rule that has emerged recently. According to this rule, the kick will take place from the 20-yard line, and the kicker will even be allowed to use a tee. Incidentally, Goodell defended the rule and claimed that it would help in curbing injuries and making the game more exciting. On top of it, he even made an interesting prediction, saying,

“One thing I’ll predict is that we’ll bring the kickoff back into the game and I think I think that’s a good thing. I think it’s an exciting play. We are confident that we can reduce the injury rate with the new format.”

While the duo’s conversation revolved around how these rules were put in place to safeguard the newer players in the league, they acknowledged that the game might turn into a softer version of what it used to be. Nevertheless, it remains to see how fans worldwide will react to the drastic changes.