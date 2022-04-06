DY Patil Stadium pitch report: Lucknow vs Delhi Dr DY Patil IPL 2022 match pitch report

DY Patil Stadium pitch report: The stadium is set to host its fifth match of the ongoing season of Indian Premier League.

The 15th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will witness the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai.

While LSG are brimming with confidence with two back-to-back after losing their tournament opener against Gujarat Titans (GT), the DC lost their previous match against GT by 14 runs to find themselves presently at the seventh spot in the points table.

With the LSG batting order displaying some stupendous form so far, the DC bowlers would have their tasks cut out in what promises to be a high-scoring match tomorrow.

DY Patil Stadium pitch report

With a nice sprinkle of grass, as observed during the LSG versus SRH match at this venue a couple of days ago, one can expect the pacers to make early inroads into the innings with the hard, new ball.

Having said that, the fresh new pitch made up of Red soil, would be nothing less than a batting paradise as well. With the boundary sizes comparatively bigger than all the remaining four venues in the tournament, the spinners can come into play as well if they hit the correct length.

Having said all of it, with no professional T20 matches having been held at this venue since 2011 (before the ongoing IPL season), there is very little information on the kind of pitch one can expect on a given day in the absence of records from the recent past.

With matches to be played across five pitches adjacent to each other, it largely depends on the curator as to what sort of pitch he is likely to come up with.