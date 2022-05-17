DY Patil Stadium pitch report today KKR vs LSG: Kolkata vs Lucknow DY Patil Sports Academy pitch report 2022

DY Patil Stadium pitch report today KKR vs LSG: The venue will host its last match of the ongoing 15th season of the league.

The 66th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai.

With fate no longer entirely in their own hands with respect to the playoffs qualification, all KKR can do is take charge of the controllable, and win their last league match today in the manner they have in the previous two matches.

Contrary to KKR, the Super Giants have displayed a rare exhibition of some ordinary Cricket in their previous two matches; which has resultantly hampered their claim to finish amongst the top-2 teams at the end of the league stage.

A win today will however, confirm their spot in the playoffs, set to commence from May 24.

Both LSG and KKR would play their fourth and final match of the season at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium today.

DY Patil Stadium pitch report today KKR vs LSG

With the venue set to host its 20th and the last match of the season today, expect a dry and abrasive pitch yet again above the red soil surface.

As witnessed in the previous match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals a couple of days ago at this venue, expect captains to deploy their spinners straight away within the powerplay, and take advantage of the purchase the surface has on offer.

Having said that, the best time to bat would be early on during the first innings, as the presence of grass would help the ball reach the batters better and at the anticipated pace. Expect the captain winning the Toss to opt to bat first.

Score in the vicinity of the 160-run mark is likely on the cards for the team batting first.