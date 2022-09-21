ECB Ashes tickets: How to book Oval Ashes tickets 2023? How to register for Edgbaston Cricket Ground ballot?

ECB Ashes tickets: The England men’s and women’s team will have their eyes on the Ashes urn next year, as ECB announces the summer fixtures.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday, announced next year’s home summer schedule for both its men’s and women’s Cricket teams, including The Ashes series in the month of June.

While the men’s side will begin its Ashes campaign from June 16 onwards in Edgbaston, Birmingham, England women will face the Aussies in the only Ashes Test from June 22, at Nottingham.

Set to be a historic first, The Ashes 2023 will be a five-day Test match featuring women international teams.

As for the Ben Stokes-led side, their all-important Ashes campaign next year, will be preceded by a lone Test match versus Ireland, from June 1-4, at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Post the fifth and final Test which is scheduled to take place at The Oval, England men’s remaining home summer fixtures include four-match T20I and ODI series each against New Zealand, followed by three ODIs versus Ireland in the latter half of September.

ECB Ashes tickets: How to register for Edgbaston Cricket Ground ballot?

The English County Clubs or the hosts of all the men’s Ashes fixtures next summer will be operating ballots for match ticket sales purpose, which would give the fans an opportunity to have early access to the tickets ahead of the general sales.

The ballots have opened for the Edgbaston Cricket Ground – venue for the first Ashes Test 2023, from June 16-20, and will close at midnight on Tuesday, 18 October.

In order to enter the ballot, one will have to provide a list of personal details, and then select the match days one wishes to book the tickets for, along with the number of tickets one is interested in purchasing for each day of the Test.

To enter the ballot, and thereby fill in the aforementioned details, click here. Ballot winners will be announced each day post registration deadline closes.

How to book Oval Ashes tickets 2023?

Fans can also enter the ballot in order to stand a chance to get hold of the tickets for the final Ashes Test from July 27-31, at The Kia Oval.

Same steps are to be followed as mentioned above for the Edgbaston Test. The last date for submitting the ballot entry form is December 9, 2022.

Click here, to fill the ballot entry form for The Kia Oval Ashes Test 2023.