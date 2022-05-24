Eden Gardens average score IPL: Eden Garden T20 average score

Eden Gardens average score IPL: Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will host the first qualifier match of the Indian Premier League 2022.

Rajasthan Royals will take on Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier-1 match of Indian Premier League 2022. After the league stages in Mumbai and Pune, Kolkata and Ahmedabad will host the playoffs of IPL 2022.

Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the 1st qualifier between Rajasthan and Gujarat. Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, topped the table by winning 10 of their 14 games. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, won 9 of their 14 games and finished second. The winner of this match will qualify for the finals.

The pitch at the Eden Gardens has always always been a batting beauty, and the new surface at the ground helps the pacers as well. Due to the greenish tinge on it, the pacers will enjoy bowling under light with the new ball in the initial overs.

In international cricket, the stats do not reflect the batting nature of the wicket. A total of 12 T20I games have been played on this very ground, where the average 1st innings score has been just 155 runs. The surface at Kolkata used to be a spin-friendly wicket, but after the new layover, the pacers have enjoyed bowling here.

In overall T20s, 160 has been the average 1st innings score at this very venue. The chasing teams have generally done well at the venue. In IPL matches, Kolkata Knight Riders have scored the highest total (232-6) at Eden Gardens, whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore have posted the lowest one (48 all out).

Former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir has scored the most IPL runs in Kolkata, whereas spinner Sunil Narine has scalped the most number of wickets.

There is a forecast of rain in Kolkata for the IPL 2022 playoffs, so both teams would want to chase considering the weather and stats of this ground.