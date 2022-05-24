Eden Gardens boundary meter: Eden Garden capacity for IPL playoffs 2022

Eden Gardens boundary meter: Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will host the first qualifier match of Indian Premier League 2022.

Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier-1 match of the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The winner of this match will qualify for the finals of the tournament.

The league stages were played at the four venues around Mumbai and Pune, and this will be the first match at the Eden Gardens this season. Gujarat Titans won ten of their 14 games in the tournament, whereas Rajasthan Royals won nine of their 14 games. The loser of this match will get one more shot.

Eden Gardens boundary meter

Eden Gardens in Kolkata is one of the most historic cricket grounds, established in 1864, Eden Gardens is the 3rd largest stadium in the world in terms of sitting capacity. The pitch at the Eden Gardens has been an absolute belter for batting, and the dimensions of the ground are not that big as well.

The biggest boundary at Eden Gardens is 76 meters, whereas the shortest boundary is 66 meters. There is a very fast outfield at the Eden Gardens, and the batters can take a lot of advantage of the same. Near the boundary ropes, there are some practice wickets as well, and the ball passes like a rocket upon them.

It has been seen lately that the pitch has a greenish tinge to it, and the pacers can swing the new ball in the initial overs of the game under lights. If the batters can survive the initial overs, the rest of the match can be a treat for them.

The sitting capacity of the Eden Gardens is around 80,000, which is the 2nd largest in India after Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A full house capacity crowd is expected at the playoffs in Kolkata.