Qualify IPL 2022 teams: How playoffs work in IPL?

The league stages of Indian Premier League 2022 are over, and it is time for the business end of the tournament. After 70 league matches, the next four matches will decide the winner of IPL 2022.

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals finished in the top-2 places, where Gujarat Titans won ten of their 14 games and Rajasthan Royals won nine of their 14. Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore finished at 3rd and 4th place, respectively.

Amongst the four qualified teams, only Rajasthan Royals have won the IPL title, so there are there is a very big possibility of having a new IPL champion this season.

The IPL playoffs stages will start from the Qualifier-1 game between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The winner of this match will qualify for the final of the tournament on 29th May 2022. The loser of Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals will get another shot as well.

Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face each other in the Eliminator match, and Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host this match as well. The winner of this match will qualify for the Qualifier-2 in Ahmedabad, whereas the loser of this match will bow out of the tournament.

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host the Qualifier-2 and Final match on 27 May and 29 May, respectively. The loser of Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals & the winner of Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will face each other in the Qualifier-2 match.

The winner of Qualifier-1 and Qualifier-2 will meet each other in the final at Ahmedbad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. It is said that the final is already sold out, and more than 1,00,000 people are expected to attend the venue at the biggest stadium in world.