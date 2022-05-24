Eden Gardens highest score in IPL: Highest IPL chase at Eden Gardens

Highest IPL chase at Eden Gardens: Gujarat Titans will have to register the second-best run-chase at the Eden Gardens in order to win tonight.

During Qualifier 1 of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, Rajasthan Royals have put on board a dominating 188/6 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first by Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya.

As a result, Titans will have to register a second-best IPL run-chase at the Eden Gardens in order to reach the finals in their inaugural season. While a 189-run target will be Gujarat’s second-best in the IPL, it will be the third-highest in an IPL playoff match and fifth-highest against Rajasthan.

Having lost opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal (3) in the second over, captain Sanju Samson’s (47) arrival in the middle injected momentum into Royals’ innings to the extent that they have posted a praiseworthy total.

Samson, who hit five fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 180.76, saw his team struggling for quick runs after his dismissal. However, it was in the last quarter of the innings that Rajasthan opening batter Jos Buttler finally played according to his potential.

Buttler, who hit 12 fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 158.92 in his 89 (56), smashed 50 (18) comprising of game-changing eight fours and two sixes at the Eden Gardens tonight.

Coming in at 11/1 with conditions aiding swing bowling, still backing your agressive game and striking at 180+. This is a superb knock from @IamSanjuSamson made things easier for the rest 👏🏽 #GTvRR #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/ygoer4gQUu — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 24, 2022

Highest IPL chase at Eden Gardens (updated)