Eden Gardens tickets price: Eden Gardens pitch report for Ranji Trophy final 2022-23

It is after 38 teams played a combined total of 138 matches throughout the last 65 days that the last match of Ranji Trophy 2022-23 is only a sleep away from us. The final match of the ongoing 88th season of India’s prestigious first-class competition will be played between Bengal and Saurashtra at the Eden Gardens from tomorrow.

Bengal, who’ve won the Ranji Trophy twice, have finished as the runner-up on 12 occasions. Saurashtra, on the other hand, have lifted the Ranji Trophy only once but will be playing their fifth final in the last 10 years justifying how they have been one of the most consistent teams in this period.

ALSO READ: When and where to watch Ranji Trophy 2022-23 in India?

Although Bengal would want to yield advantage of playing a match of this importance at home, Saurashtra would be gaining confidence from the fact that they have won two and lost none out of their last five matches against this opposition spanning over a decade.

Eden Gardens pitch report

The pitch of this iconic stadium has tended to assist fast bowlers in the recent years. That said, a cricket stadium in India will unequivocally have something for the spinners especially after the first two days. Batters, however, will have to do the hard yards against several in-form bowlers if they are to leave a mark in the all-important final.

Eden Gardens tickets price for Ranji Trophy final 2022-23

Kolkata, which has a soft corner for sports, should see its citizens reaching the stadium in large numbers chiefly to provide support to their home team. As a result, expect a healthy number of spectators to be watching the match in the next five days.

I love this! And I have been fortunate to call Eden Gardens as my home ground in the past, so I’ll take a lot of confidence from that 😉 Let’s have a cracker, see you all at the eden on the 16th! 😎🙌🏼 #RanjiTrophy2023 https://t.co/3PoyOHfkDU — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) February 14, 2023

As far as the tickets for the final match are concerned, it is worth mentioning that fans don’t require tickets to enter the stadium in domestic cricket matches. Although the entry will be free, rights of admission might be reserved mainly after a certain number of people are allowed to enter Eden Gardens.

Readers must note that a total of four blocks will be open for public seating during Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final match. While entry to Block B & C can be done through Gates 3 & 4, Gates 14 & 17 will permit entry to Blocks K & L.