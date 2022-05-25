Bookmyshow IPL tickets 2022 Kolkata: How to do IPL tickets booking 2022 Kolkata?

Bookmyshow IPL tickets 2022 Kolkata: Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will host the Eliminator match between Lucknow and Bangalore on 25 May 2022.

Indian Premier League 2022 has reached its business end, 71 matches have already been played in the tournament and the next three matches will decide the champion of the tournament.

Gujarat Tirans defeated Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier-1 match to advance to the final of the tournament. Rajasthan Royals will get one more opportunity to enter the final via the Qualifier-2 match. Rajasthan Royals will face the winner of the Eliminator match between Lucknow and Bangalore.

The Eliminator match will be played in Kolkata, whereas Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host the Qualifier-2 and Final match.

Bookmyshow IPL tickets 2022 Kolkata

Kolkata’s Eden Gardens has already hosted the Qualifier-1 between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, and the ground was almost full despite rain threats. Eden Gardens will host one more playoff game, the Eliminator match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The tickets for the Eliminator match are still available on the Bookmyshow website and app. The match is almost sold out and only a few tickets are left to grab for the fans. To book the tickets, people can go to Bookmyshow App or Website and search for IPL tickets.

First time to Eden Gardens… So good seeing a packed house for playoffs after the last couple of years!! Yeow! pic.twitter.com/3qNK5P43Tk — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_Meadows) May 24, 2022

Fans can also book the tickets by clicking here.

The ticket price in Kolkata starts from Rs 800 and it goes on up to Rs 1000. Kolkata’s Eden Gardens is India’s 2nd biggest ground after the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The weather forecast for the Eliminator match is not looking great either in Kolkata.

A minimum of five-overs game should be played in order to cater a result, or else a super over can be used as well. If even the super over is not possible, Lucknow Super Giants will progress to Qualifier-2 because of their position in the league table.