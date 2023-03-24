Eden Park Auckland pitch report tomorrow match: NZ vs SL 1st ODI pitch report of Eden Park

The first ODI of the three-match series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Eden Park in Auckland. Whenever there is a match at this stadium, there is a sense of buzz due to the different shape & size of this ground.

In the absence of regular captain Kane Williamson, batter Tom Latham will be leading New Zealand in this series. It is also confirmed that all-rounder Rachin Ravindra and batter Chad Bowes will make their ODI debuts in this match. Matt Henry will be leading the pace department in the absence of injured Lockie Ferguson.

Sri Lanka will be led by all-rounder Dasun Shanaka, who has performed really well with both bat and the ball. Wicket-keeper batter Kusal Mendis has been really great with the bat as well in recent times. Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will again be the lead spinner of the side.

Eden Park Auckland pitch report tomorrow match

Eden Park in Auckland is one of the most exciting stadiums to play cricket due to its different ground dimensions. The straighter boundaries at this ground are very small, and they can be cleared easily. However, to counter the boundary dimensions, the pitch here has not been the best for batting.

The pacers will be able to swing the ball in the initial overs, and the spinners can also a part in the middle overs. It is a ground where bowling overpitched deliveries is a crime. The bowlers of both sides will aim to bowl shorter deliveries here to negate the effect of the shorter straight boundaries.

The outfield is lightning-quick at the ground which will definitely favour the batters. In the last ODI played here, New Zealand successfully chased the target of 307 runs against India. The chasing teams have generally done well here on this ground and both captains would try to do the same in this match too.