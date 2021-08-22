Sabina Park Jamaica weather Day 3: What is the weather prediction for West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd Test in Kingston?

Sabina Park Jamaica weather: The SportsRush presents for you the detailed weather prediction for the WI vs PAK 2nd Test.

During the second day of the second Test of the ongoing Pakistan’s tour of West Indies in Jamaica, no play was possible due to inclement weather conditions in Kingston.

Given the weather forecast for the second day, players not getting a single chance to enter the ground wasn’t surprising at all. With a whole day wasted now, play will begin 30 minutes prior to the start time on Day 3 (Sunday) as a total of 98 overs will be bowled provided there isn’t another rain interruption.

Meanwhile in the West Indies locker room…🤣🤣 Jomel Warrican calls for a player review after being signalled LBW off a delivery from Chemar Holder. 3rd umpire @Jaseholder98 reviews ball tracking and has made a decision for the “big screen”! 😅#MenInMaroon #RainDelay pic.twitter.com/RHiOY5Mt0Q — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 21, 2021

As far as the match is concerned, Pakistani duo of wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf will resume their innings from 212/4. Pakistan have further received a shot in the arm as batsman Fawad Alam, who had to retire hurt, has recovered and is likely to bat today.

Sabina Park Jamaica weather

Talking about the weather forecast for the third day of this Test, it appears to be better than yesterday but isn’t ideal for a Test match day. While the first session is expected to go uninterrupted, parts of the second and third sessions might face difficulties due to intermittent rain.

According to AccuWeather, rain probability will remain in vicinity of 20% in the first session. However, the same number is likely to rise to around 50% in the second session. A large part of the third session is again expected to be sans rainfall at the Sabina Park today.

10:00 AM – 32 degree (Mostly Sunny).

11:00 AM – 33 degree (Partly Sunny).

12:00 PM – 32 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

01:00 PM – 32 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

02:00 PM – 30 degree (Mostly Clouds).

03:00 PM – 31 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

04:00 PM – 31 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

05:00 PM – 31 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

06:00 PM – 30 degree (Intermittent Clouds).