Most wickets in powerplay in T20Is: List of bowlers with highest powerplay wickets in T20 history

Most wickets in powerplay in T20Is: Continuing with his good form, the experienced right arm Indian pacer now tops this T20 record list.

During the first T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of Ireland in Dublin, a fine, unbeaten half-century knock from Harry Tector (64* off 33) has helped take the Ireland score to 109/4, after a rain delay reduced the game to 12 Overs a side.

Tector was ably assisted by Lorcan Tucker (18 off 16) at the other end, as the duo managed to stitch together a quick fire 50-run partnership off mere 29 deliveries for the 4th wicket.

As far as the Indian bowlers are concerned, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3-1-16-1), carrying on with his good form from the recently concluded South Africa series, once again started off the proceedings pretty well, scalping a wicket maiden in the very first Over of the match.

BOWLED!! #IREvIND Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets the first breakthrough for #TeamIndia, Andrew Balbirnie gone for duck! pic.twitter.com/0s6QZGsxbh — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) June 26, 2022

However, it was Yuzvendra Chahal (3-0-11-1) who was the pick of the Indian bowlers, as he prevented the Irish batters to bat freely during the middle Overs.

Most wickets in powerplay in T20Is

The lone wicket in the innings for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, was enough to take him right at the top of the list of bowlers who have taken the maximum number of wickets -34, inside the powerplay in T20I history. It took Kumar 62 T20I innings to take the top spot.

Earlier, he was tied alongside West Indian spinner Samuel Badree and Kiwi pacer Tim Southee at 33 wickets each.

Player Innings Overs Wickets Bhuvneshwar Kumar 62 133 34 Samuel Badree 58 121 33 Tim Southee 68 129 33 Shakib Al Hasan 58 83 27 Josh Hazlewood 30 69 26

List of bowlers with highest powerplay wickets in T20 history

Even in the entire T20 history, it is Bhuvnashwar Kumar, with 88 wickets under his belt off 205 innings, who tops the list of picking the maximum Powerplay wickets.