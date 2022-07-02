Edgbaston Accuweather Day 2: Weather at Edgbaston Cricket Ground Birmingham ENG vs IND 5th Test

Weather at Edgbaston Cricket Ground: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the fifth ENG vs IND Test Day 2.

India have maintained their advantage on the second day of the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test match against England in Birmingham before rain halted play to potentially force players into an early lunch break for the second consecutive day.

Resuming from their overnight score of 338/7, the visitors managed to score 78 runs within no time in the morning session. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s third Test century was followed by captain Jasprit Bumrah (31*) collecting as many as 35 runs off an Stuart Broad over making it the most expensive over in the history of this format.

Having scored 416 in 84.5 overs, India didn’t take long before picking an early wicket as Bumrah bowled England opening batter Alex Lees (6) in his second over.

Weather at Edgbaston Cricket Ground

Not even a single ball was possible post Lees’ dismissal as rain made its presence felt in Birmingham on the second day of the match as well. Readers must note that close to 15 overs were wasted due to rainfall on Day 1.

Not that weather playing spoilsport in Birmingham wasn’t expected by any means, an unwanted break has it in it to affect the visitors’ rhythm.

As far as the weather forecast for Saturday in Birmingham is concerned, rain is expected to pour down in the city throughout the day. The unwanted prediction means that there could be another or more rain break(s) today.

As ever, the only person in the ground with an umbrella up is the fourth bloody umpire. — John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) July 2, 2022

According to AccuWeather, rain probability will remain in vicinity of 50% especially in the first two sessions. It is only in the evening session that rain probability will decrease to below 35%.

Edgbaston Birmingham hourly weather July 2

01:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

02:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

03:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

04:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

05:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

06:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

07:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 25%).