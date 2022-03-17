"Elephants, Cows....all in the middle of the road": When Michael Vaughan's observation of India did not go down well with his Indian followers

Michael Vaughan’s observation of India during his visit to the country drew quite some flak from his Indian followers.

Former England batter and skipper Michael Vaughan might have resorted to full-time Cricket punditry, but he also quite often comes up with a statement/opinion or an observation that does no good to him in terms of his reputation as a former international cricketer.

Quite active on social media sites, Vaughan has decent number of followers on a few of these platforms, most of which are Indians.

Despite the fact, the 47-year-old, from time to time keeps taking digs (subtle or explicit) to rile up his Indian followers, be it on issues related to Cricket or not.

ALSO READ: Michael Vaughan tweeted picture of a White flag to take a dig at the Indian team

Michael Vaughan’s observation of India

One such unapologetic tweet of his back in 2019 had a similar effect on his majority Indian followers on the site, inviting criticisms as well as below-the-belt remarks in the comments section.

Apparently, Michael Vaughan had visited mainland India during the summer of April in the year 2019. Coming up with a rather backhanded compliment on his observation of the streets in the city he was in, Vaughan remarked that he loved travelling in the country as he could see elephants, cows, pigs etc. in the middle of the road.

Fully aware of the potential backlash that was to come his way post the tweet, Vaughan was ready to face all of it, because maybe he did not care about them at all.

Love traveling in #India … So far this morning we have seen Elephants,Cows,Camels,Sheep,Goats & Pigs all in the middle of the road … #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 9, 2019

focus on selecting the english team for the world cup and the ashes. Heard aussies are back in form just at the right time. — Sunit Sharma🇮🇳 (@imsunitt) April 9, 2019

So u found England team there .. reunion of u guys — Cos_tubh (@UpmanyuKaustubh) April 9, 2019

I love travelling in #England … Instead of cow, sheep,… I found Michael Vaughan in middle of the road … #OnOn — as|am⚓ (@aslamixed) April 10, 2019

That’s so typically British ! Mentioning love travelling , at the same time mocking India 🙂

Sorry that you couldn’t find monkeys and donkeys , the whole UK is full of them ! — Dr Rikin Gogri 🇮🇳 (@dr_rikin) April 9, 2019

When the British were here, there were more dogs barking and shouting here. Now, there are dogs, but more cultured ones. 🙂 — Sreejith Mullappilli (@Mullappilli) April 9, 2019

Loved to see England Cricket Team reuniting in India in middle of the road.. 👏👏#OnOn — Jay Chavda (@TheMsdian22) April 9, 2019

@MichaelVaughan still nothing is as chaotic as Brexit, isn’t it? Hope you will agree on that :p — Tavinder Saran (@tavinderss) April 9, 2019

What are you and the England Team doing in the middle of the road? Oh yeah, I forgot, you get paid to entertain us. So shut up and do what you’re supposed to – entertain us, lick our shoes for money and get lost after a month — Prashant Menon (@pm8686) April 9, 2019

For more Cricket-related news, click here.