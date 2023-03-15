Ellyse Perry Net Worth: Australian all-rounder’s House, Cars, Match Fee, Annual Contract and WPL Salary Details

Australian women’s team’s all-rounder Ellyse Perry is one of the greatest players to ever play the game. She has been the rock of the Australian team for a long time now. According to The Cricket Lounge, the net worth of Perry is around $10 million.

Perry is the only Australian cricketer to have played in World Cups of both football and cricket. She has even scored a goal for Australia’s football team in a World Cup game. Currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women’s Premier League 2023, Perry has proven her class around the world.

Perry recently won her sixth T20 World Cup with Australia, and it is interesting that she has played in each and every edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup. She has also won a couple of 50-over world cups as well along with a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Ellyse Perry Net Worth

As mentioned earlier, Perry’s net worth is around $10 million. She is currently playing for RCB in the WPL, and the franchise acquired her services for a price of INR 1.7 crores in the auction. Apart from WPL, Perry plays for Sydney Sixers in the Women’s Big Bash League and Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred.

The salary of WBBL is not revealed, but the ace players of the tournament earn around $100,000 per season. Perry’s contract in the Hundred is around £31,000. She also holds the annual contract of the Australian Women’s team and earns around $200,000 through that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellyse Perry (@ellyseperry)

The car collection of Perry is not that huge, and she owns just a couple of cars i.e. a Toyota and a Lexus. Perry used to live in a luxurious bungalow with her previous partner, and they sold that house for $2.1 million in 2021.

Ellyse Perry brand endorsements

Perry is a famous name amongst the brands as well, and she endorses brands like Adidas (a sportswear manufacturer brand), Fox Sports (TV Channel), Commonwealth Bank (Bank), Weet-Bix (breakfast cereal brand), Priceline (travel booking platform), etc. According to reports, she charges around $1 million for the endorsements.