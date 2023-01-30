Ellyse Perry partner: Is Ellyse Perry married? What is Ellyse Perry husband name?

For the first time in three years, top, elite Australian men and women cricketers glammed up to partake in the 2023 Australian Cricket Awards, with the ceremony taking place at Sydney’s Randwick Racecourse today.

No thanks to COVID-19 and resultantly the stringent biosecurity measures for the past couple of years the ceremony had been all virtual, but the cricketers on Monday, a majority of them alongside their partners made sure to turn up for the Black tie gala on the ‘blue carpet’, while looking absolutely ravishing in their glamorous avatar.

Steve Smith walked away with the 2023 Allan Border medal for the fourth time in his career, while Beth Mooney got hold of two awards under her name – Belinda Clarke award and the Women’s ODI player of the year award.

David Warner bagged the men’s ODI player while Marcus Stoinis received the men’s T20 player of the year award. On the other hand, the female T20 cricketer of the year award was bagged by Tahlia McGrath. Usman Khawaja received the Men’s Cricketer of the year award.

Ellyse Perry partner

Australia’s veteran allrounder Ellyse Perry arrived all solo for the ceremony, and looked absolutely drop-dead-gorgeous while donning her pink slip gown, and carrying the rhinesone embellished clutch (bag) in her hand.

It is worth of a mention that Perry, had got separated with her husband and rugby union player Matt Toomua in the year 2020, after five years of their marriage. The duo had got married in the year 2015.

Presently, as per multiple media reports, the 32-year-old is in a relationship with the Australian Football League player Nat Fyfe.

Fyfe, 31, currently plays for the Fremantle Football Club in the Australian Football League (AFL), and has been Fremantle’s captain since the 2017 season.

Perry’s ex-husband Toomua is also an Australian rugby union professional player, and has been representing his country since 2013.