“Oh, I Wanna Learn That Too”: Ellyse Perry Reveals How Her Father and Brother Playing in Kitchen Inspired her to Play Cricket

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry is one of the most decorated players in Women’s cricket. Only Australian player to have played both the football and cricket World Cups for the country, Perry has had a terrific career for a multi-sport athlete.

Perry comes from a sporting family. Kathy Perry (Ellyse’s mother) is a former swimmer. Mark Perry (Ellyse’s father) is former squash and cricket player, and he is the coach of her daughter as well.

Perry is one of the highest-paid athletes in Women ‘s cricket. She is the only player to have played in all eight editions of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Out of eight, she has been part of title-winning squads six times.

Ellyse Perry Reveals How Her Father and Brother Playing in Kitchen Inspired her to Play Cricket

During an interview on RCB Bold Diaries, Perry revealed how she started playing cricket. Perry’s dad was her coach, and she revealed that she used to follow his elder brother Damien in every sort of stuff. Once her dad was teaching Damien to bowl in the kitchen, and she decided to learn the art of bowling after that.

From home’s backyard, Perry started hitting the local nets to improve her skills. Perry went on to add that she has played under a lot of coaches but her father has been a consistent coach for her all through these years. She revealed her brother still comes and bowls to her in the nets to make her practice.

“I have got another elder brother who is three years elder than me and his name is Damien. When we were kids, I used to just follow him around. Whatever he was doing, I just wanted to do that. I looked up to him very much and I remember, Dad taught him how to bowl one night in the kitchen at home. I was like, oh, I want to learn that too,” Ellyse Perry was quoted as saying in RCB Bold Diaries.

Ellyse Perry in WPL 2023

Perry has performed great in the WPL so far for RCB. She is the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament with 205 runs at an average of 41 with the help of a couple of half-centuries. With the ball, she has scalped three wickets as of now.