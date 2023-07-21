Emirates Old Trafford Weather Today: Weather Forecast For Manchester On July 21

Rain could affect the action in the second and third sessions on Day 3. Photo Courtesy: Screengrab from England Cricket

Although not once did play get affected in the first session of the third day of the ongoing fourth Ashes 2023 Test Match between England and Australia in Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford weather today has it in it to play spoilsport in either of the two remaining sessions.

It was around an hour or so before the start of play that the ground had to be covered due to a potential rain threat. However, the weather gods were lenient enough to not cause any sort of disruption throughout the course of a two-hour long morning session. The leniency was to such an extent that most of the action was conducted in the presence of clear sunshine.

Unlike the first three matches of the series, this Test is the only one which hasn’t witnessed rain playing spoilsport even once across the first seven sessions. Taking into consideration the high-octane action on offer for one and all, neither players nor fans would be hoping to return to the dressing rooms due to weather-related reasons.

Emirates Old Trafford Weather Today

That said, there are high chances of the same happening at least once on Day 3. AccuWeather, a tried and tested weather portal, predicts a rain probability in excess of 40% for the remainder of the playing hours.

With the afternoon session scheduled to commence at 01:40 PM (local time), readers must note that there’s a 53% rain probability at 02:00 PM. In spite of a minor reduction for the subsequent hours, chances of rain will still be considerable high to cause an interruption or two on Friday.

Having said that, it is worth of a mention that weather had remained conducive for uninterrupted action on Day 1 despite a similar chances of rainfall in the city.

Hourly Weather Forecast For Manchester On July 21

02:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 53%).

03:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

04:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 45%).

05:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 43%).

06:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

07:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).