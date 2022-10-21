ENG vs AFG head to head in T20 history: England vs Afghanistan T20 head to head records and stats

England and Afghanistan will be playing a T20I against each other after six years.

ENG vs AFG head to head in T20: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for ENG vs AFG T20 World Cup match.

England and Afghanistan will lock horns in the shortest format after more than six and a half years in the 14th match of the ongoing eighth edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in Perth tomorrow.

Going to be only the fifth international match between these two teams, it will also be the first Group 1 Super 12 match of the tournament. Although England appear to be the favourites on paper, one thing which the recently concluded First Round of the tournament has taught us is to not take any team lightly. Afghanistan? Certainly not.

Hence, fans across the globs should brace themselves for a riveting contest between the English batters and Afghan bowlers (read spinners, in particular).

In their past two T20I encounters, England had emerged as the victorious side on both the occasions. Having said that, their last match during ICC World Twenty20 2016 in Delhi was a close shave as Afghanistan had scored 127/9 in 20 overs in a 143-run chase.

ENG vs AFG head to head in T20 history

Total number of matches played: 2

Matches won by ENG: 2

Matches won by AFG: 0

Matches played at a neutral venue: 2 (ENG 2, AFG 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 2 (ENG 2, AFG 0)

ENG average score against AFG: 169

AFG average score against ENG: 104

Most runs for ENG: 41 (Moeen Ali)

Most runs for AFG: 15 (Rashid Khan)

Most wickets for ENG: 2 (Adil Rashid and David Willey)

Most wickets for AFG: 2 (Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan)

Most catches for ENG: 1 (Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Ben Stokes)

Most catches for AFG: 2 (Mohammad Nabi)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).