Perth Stadium pitch report: Optus Stadium pitch report for England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 match

Perth Stadium pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 match.

England will face Afghanistan in their opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday. Both sides will aim to start the tournament with a victory.

The English team is one of the favourites to win the trophy this year, and they have a lot of ammunition in their Arsenal to do the same. With an excellent batting lineup and quality all-rounders, this team looks deadly on paper. They recently won the T20I series in Australia and their confidence will be sky-high.

Afghanistan, on the other hand will rely on their spinners yet again to do well in the tournament. The opening duo of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai will again lead the batting of the side.

Perth Stadium pitch report

International cricket returned to Perth earlier this month, and this ground is set to host some T20 World Cup games now. The Optus Stadium in Perth has just hosted a couple of T20Is so far, and this is one of the most scenic stadiums around.

The pitch at the Optus Stadium in Perth has been a batting-friendly one, and the batters will again look to score big here. There is a good amount of bounce available on the wicket that will encourage the pacers to use short balls in between. The batters can trust the bounce of this wicket to play their shots.

England and Australia met each other earlier this month in a T20I, and the match was dominated by the batters of both sides. The English side scored 208 runs in the 1st innings courtesy of half-centuries from Alex Hales and Jos Buttler, and Australia also managed to score 200-9 in reply.

The average score in T20 domestic games played here is 167 runs. Optus Stadium’s straight boundaries are very small, and the batters will definitely target that area. Considering the quality of English batters, a high-scoring encounter may be on the cards.