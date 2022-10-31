ENG vs NZ head to head in T20 history: England vs New Zealand T20 head to head records and stats

The 33rd match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be played between England and New Zealand at the Gabba tomorrow. A high-profile clash involving leading nations will hopefully witness two Group 1 teams put on display another spectacle of a match.

Only team from their group without a loss in this round, New Zealand are placed at the top of the points table and a victory will all but seal yet another semi-final berth for them.

England, on the other hand, are currently at the third position on the back of winning and losing a match each. With one of their matches already getting washed out due to rain, a loss for England in Brisbane on Tuesday will all but shut the doors of qualification on them.

Historically, England have had the better of the Black Caps in this format. However, the latest T20I record between these two teams has seen the Kiwis outperforming England. Played almost a year ago at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, the last England-New Zealand T20I was a World Cup semi-final where New Zealand had managed to seal a 167-run chase with five wickets and one over to spare.

ENG vs NZ head to head in T20 history

Total number of matches played: 22

Matches won by ENG: 13

Matches won by NZ: 8

Matches played at a neutral venue: 6 (ENG 3, NZ 3)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 6 (ENG 3, NZ 3)

ENG average score against NZ: 163

NZ average score against ENG: 157

Most runs for ENG: 361 (Dawid Malan)

Most runs for NZ: 471 (Martin Guptill)

Most wickets for ENG: 9 (Chris Jordan)

Most wickets for NZ: 16 (Mitchell Santner)

Most catches for ENG: 6 (Jos Buttler and Chris Jordan)

Most catches for NZ: 11 (Martin Guptill)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).