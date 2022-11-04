ENG vs SL head to head T20 records 2022: England vs Sri Lanka T20 head to head records and stats

An England-Sri Lanka T20I will be played after just over a year on Saturday.

England and Sri Lanka will lock horns against each other for the first time in 2022 in the last Group 1 Super 12 match in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. The match is expected to be a closely fought encounter for it will decide the Top two teams from this group.

England, one of the strongest teams going around in the shortest format, need to win this match in order to qualify for the semi-final. A simple regular victory against a team they have done exceedingly well in the past will power England to the next round.

Having won and lost a couple of Super 12 matches each, Sri Lanka aren’t as comfortably placed as England. If Australia defeat Afghanistan in the ongoing 38th match in Adelaide, Sri Lanka will be automatically get eliminated from the tournament. However, if Afghanistan seal a 169-run chase, England vs Sri Lanka match will be a virtual quarter-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground tomorrow.

England, who’ve won their last five T20Is against Sri Lanka, have never lost a T20I against them at a neutral venue. The last England-Sri Lanka T20I had been played during ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. A career-best knock by current England captain Jos Buttler had sown seeds of a 26-run victory just over a year ago.

ENG vs SL head to head T20 records 2022

Total number of matches played: 13

Matches won by ENG: 9

Matches won by SL: 4

Matches played at a neutral venue: 4 (ENG 4, SL 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 5 (ENG 4, SL 1)

ENG average score against SL: 156

SL average score against ENG: 146

Most runs for ENG: 357 (Jos Buttler)

Most runs for SL: 117 (Dasun Shanaka)

Most wickets for ENG: 17 (Chris Jordan)

Most wickets for SL: 5 (Wanindu Hasaranga)

Most catches for ENG: 7 (Chris Jordan)

Most catches for SL: 4 (Dasun Shanaka)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).