England vs Sri Lanka pitch report Sydney: SCG pitch report batting or bowling for tomorrow match

England and Sri Lanka will go head to head against each other in the Super-12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. It will be an interesting match as England are aiming to progress to the knockouts and this track will suit the Sri Lankans.

A win in this match should seal England’s spot in the semi-final of the tournament. The way Alex Hales and Jos Buttler batted against New Zealand will give this side a lot of confidence in this match. Sam Curran is in brilliant nick with the ball, and the rest of the bowlers have been decent as well.

Sri Lanka’s spin duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana will enjoy their time out here in Perth. This pitch perfectly suits Sri Lanka’s lineup, and if the other players can contribute along the spin duo, this team can upset England in this match.

England vs Sri Lanka pitch report Sydney

Sydney Cricket Ground has always been a batting beauty, and the batters of both sides will be excited to play at this particular venue. However, batting has been easier in the 1st innings, but it has been difficult in the 2nd, and it has been proved as well in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

A total of 5 matches have been played in this T20 World Cup so far in Sydney, and all five of the matches have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score has been 187 runs which proves that it has been an excellent batting wicket in the first innings.

Sydney’s track has always been on the drier side, and the spinners are having their say at this very venue. The Sri Lanka spinners will certainly thrive in these conditions. With a fast outfield, the batters will have an advantage here. The square boundaries are quite short, whereas the mid-wicket boundaries are on the bigger side.

Both captains may opt to bat first upon winning the toss as batting first has been the mantra to win at this venue. We can again expect a good score in the 1st innings of the match.