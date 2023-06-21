England Cricket Vice Captain: Who Is Ben Stokes’ Deputy In Test Team?

The English Test team since Joe Root‘s relinquishment and consequent appointment of Ben Stokes to the captaincy role in April 2022, has not quite seen many bad days. Across the 14 completed Tests so far, they have triumphed across 11 of those, with wins registered against New Zealand, India, South Africa, and Pakistan.

The discussions have largely been around the Bazball approach which has been England’s success mantra under Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum. The continued success has meant that despite Stokes dealing with his knee injury for some few months now, there has hardly occurred the need for inquiring about the team’s vice-captain.

However, ahead of the ongoing English cricket summer of 2023, this 25-year-old batter representing the Surrey County side has been appointed England’s full-time vice-captain in the Test format.

England Cricket Vice Captain

England Test team’s designated at No.3 batter Ollie Pope had been confirmed as the team’s vice-captain in May 2023, ahead of the English cricket summer which began with the one-off Test against Ireland at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Pope had led England in a few warm-up fixtures in the absence of Stokes, including the three-day warm-up match against England Lions ahead of their tour to Pakistan last year and two-day warm-up match against New Zealand XI in February this year.

It was only in April this year that the 25-year-old had revealed that he has been observing Stokes closely with the way he goes about his duties as captain. “Ever since I did my first bit of captaincy I’ve been watching Stokesey a little bit closer to see what he does with the bowlers, in the field and how he talks to them. Why not? It’s only going to improve my cricket brain,” Pope had remarked.

Who Was England Test Team’s Vice Captain Before Ollie Pope?

Ever since Stokes’ appointment as England’s Test captain, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had not come up with a name for the side’s vice-captain until May last month.

While Stokes had initially remarked that there are “five or six people” who are in the frontrunners for the role, the post remained vacant for more than a year. Thus, the last England Test team’s vice-captain before Pope was Stokes himself, under the captaincy of then England captain Joe Root.