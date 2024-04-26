NFL Legend Trolls Paul Pierce for Skipping ‘Undisputed’ Following Celtics’ Humbling Loss to the Miami Heat

For someone who was once considered a villain in Miami, Paul Pierce was really enjoying the Boston Celtics’ matchup with the Miami Heat in the first round. The first game that the Celtics won 114-94 had Pierce boasting about the greatness of the Boston franchise and how Jayson Tatum and Co. were going to walk all over the Heat. However, the Celtics ended up losing Game 2 and now, the 10-time All-Star seems to be ducking the heat from Keyshawn Johnson and his other coworkers at FS1.

In the wake of the Game 2 win for Miami, Johnson addressed the absence of Pierce on the UNDISPUTED show. Johnson said, “Where should I start, because the guy who’s been sitting to my left is mysteriously gone.” The NFL veteran dedicated the first few minutes on the show to Pierce’s ‘surprising’ absence and wondered why the Celtics legend is ducking the heat. The Truth represented the Boston franchise for almost 15 years, so it is understandable why he was so passionately rooting for them, especially after their display in the regular season.

On top of that, Pierce has had a long-standing feud with the Heat, and this was just the perfect opportunity for him to deliver some elite trash talk. However, the 46-year-old’s plans fell flat on its face when the Heat registered a solid 111-101 win against the Celtics at TD Garden. Continuing with his agenda to ridicule Pierce, Johnson started mimicking him on the show next, “‘Nobody can beat the Celtics. They’re invincible. They’re young. They can get up and down the floor. They can shoot the threes.'”

There’s no doubt that the Celtics tried their best to extend their lead in the seven-game series. Tatum finished the game with 28 points, eight rebounds, and three assists whereas Jaylen Brown had 33 points, eight rebounds, and an assist. However, their efforts couldn’t match up to the Jimmy Butler-less Heat starting five, who all registered points in double digits. Even though the Celtics are still the favorites to win the series, we can count on Miami to spoil Pierce’s party in the odd game.

Paul Pierce is busy reminiscing his old days

While Johnson was busy mocking Pierce over ducking the show, the NBA veteran seemed to be caught up with his old highlights. James B. Terry on X posted a clip of Pierce hitting the buzzer beater that gave the Celtics a 3-0 lead in their first round series against the Heat 14 years ago. The post was retweeted by the NBA veteran on April 23rd. If the retweet wasn’t enough, Pierce then went on the Dan LeBatard Show to further troll the Heat.

He said, “I just retweeted the game-winner I hit on them in 2010 (Game 3). This was 14 years ago, yesterday. We got no love for Miami. So, it is what it is. I bleed Green.” There’s clearly no love for the Heat inside his heart. However, the bigger question is that if the Celtics continue to lose games, will we see Pierce on the UNDISPUTED show arguing with Johnson?