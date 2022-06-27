England fastest Test 50: Fastest Test 50 for England full list

England fastest Test 50: The English batter has continued his magnificent form to score a whirlwind half-century today.

During the fifth day of the third Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of England in Leeds, England batter Jonny Bairstow’s 23rd Test half-century handed a massive advantage to his team.

Chasing a 296-run target, England needed 113 runs with eight wickets in hand on Day 5 before rain delayed the start of play by 150 minutes. Batter Ollie Pope (82) departing after scoring just a lone run on the final day did provide New Zealand with an early breakthrough but less did they know that an early dismissal would backfire them eventually.

An in-form Bairstow replacing Pope in the middle resulted in fans watching the second-fastest Test half-century by an English batter. Making the most of his recent form, Bairstow hit boundaries from the word go to receive appreciation from former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Bairstow, who hit boundaries off Trent Boult and Tim Southee, welcomed all-rounder Michael Bracewell into the attack with another boundary. The carnage continued at Headingley on Day 5 as Bairstow hit a boundary almost every over.

In what will go down as Bairstow’s first half-century of 2022, it is his 17th at home, eighth at No.5 and second against the Black Caps.

England fastest Test 50 full list

Balls Batter Opposition Venue Year 28 Ian Botham India Arun Jaitley Stadium 1981 30 Jonny Bairstow New Zealand Headingley 2022 32 Ian Botham New Zealand The Oval 1986 33 Andrew Flintoff New Zealand Basin Reserve 2002 33 Stuart Broad West Indies Old Trafford 2020

England redefining how TEST cricket is played. Attractive and enjoyable . Great to watch . #BazBall It’s going to be a superb test match between India and England ❤️ — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 27, 2022

It was on the first delivery of the 50th over that Bairstow hit Southee for a boundary to bring up a 30-ball half-century. The 32-year old player ended up scoring 71* (44) at a strike rate of 161.36 including a winning six off Bracewell to power England to a victory in just over 15 overs on Monday.