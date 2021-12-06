“Do that at your own peril”: Ian Botham warns Australia for not taking England lightly in the Ashes 2021

The Ashes 2021: Former English cricketer Ian Botham has warned Australia to take England lightly “at your own peril”.

The Ashes 2021-22 is set to start at the Gabba from 8th December 2021. England’s performance down-under has not been impressive so far. The last win for England in Australia came in the 2010-11 Ashes triumph. Moreover, the side’s preparation has also not been ideal this season. Both of their warm-up games got interfered with by the rain.

Australia last hosted the Ashes in 2017-18, where Australia thrashed England by 4-0. The margins of the defeat were even more dreadful for England. The Aussie side won two games by an innings, one game by 120 runs, whereas they lost one game by 10 wickets. The top-3 run-scorers of the Australian side were from Australia, whereas the top-3 wicket-takers were Australians as well. England’s form in Australia is certainly an issue, and there is some sort of confidence in Australia for the same.

The Ashes 2021: Ian Botham warns Australia about the English threat.

Former English cricketer Ian Botham has apparently warned Australia about not taking England lightly.

“When I arrived here, I was greeted with…everyone writing England off,” Botham said

“Do that at your own peril, because the Ashes has a habit of biting you on the backside. Go back to ’86 when we came over here, we were ‘the worst side’ and wrapped it up.”

“Then you guys came over in ’89, meant to be ‘the worst side that’s ever left the shores of Australia’, and you thumped us all round the park.”

Since the end of the 2017/18 Ashes, Joe Root has as many Test centuries as the rest of England’s current Ashes squad combined. pic.twitter.com/Trnh6Izyoz — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) October 11, 2021

The pace duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson are test stalwarts, but they have struggled in Australia. Ollie Robinson’s form has been great this year, and he will play an essential part in England’s performances. Jos Buttler has not played a single game in Australia till now. Joe Root will be the flagbearer of England in this series. Root is the no.1 ranked test batsman, and his performance will be the key to England’s success.