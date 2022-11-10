HomeSearch

England highest chase in T20 international: Highest run chase in T20 World Cup 2022

Dixit Bhargav
|Thu Nov 10 2022

England highest chase in T20 international: Highest run chase in T20 World Cup 2022

Most of England’s top highest successful T20I run-chases have come against South Africa.

England will have to register their joint 11th highest successful T20I run-chase, third in a World Cup, joint second-highest against India and highest in Australia if they are qualify for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final match to be played against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday.

Captain Jos Buttler’s decision of winning the toss and electing to bowl reaped fruits in the first half as English bowlers conceded only 62 runs at the halfway mark. However, a remarkable recovery by India (read Hardik Pandya) requires England to seal a challenging run-chase at the Adelaide Oval tonight.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the 12th over, Pandya scored a game-changing 63 (33) with the help of four fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 190.90. In what was only his third T20I half-century (all in 2022 under Rohit Sharma), it was Pandya’s second against England and first in Australia, at a neutral venue and in a World Cup.

Pandya outperforming all other Indian batters was pivotal in them scoring 168/6 in 20 overs including amassing as many as 106 runs in the last 10 overs.

In addition to Pandya, former captain Virat Kohli contributed with 50 (40) at a strike rate of 125. Kohli, who has finished innings at will in this tournament, failed to do the same after getting out with a couple of overs to spare.

England, meanwhile, thrived on the back of their spinners. Specialist Adil Rashid (4-0-20-1) and part-time spinner Liam Livingstone (3-0-21-0) bowled seven economical overs of leg spin between them to not let the Indian batters dominated in the middle-overs. Playing his first match of the tournament, pacer Chris Jordan was the pick of their bowlers with figures of 4-0-43-3.

England highest chase in T20 international

ScoreOversOppositionGroundYear
230/819.4South AfricaMumbai (WS)2016
226/519.1South AfricaCenturion2020
199/519.1PakistanManchester2020
192/117.4South AfricaCape Town2020
190/419.2Sri LankaChattogram2014

Highest run chase in T20 World Cup 2022

ScoreOversTeamOppositionGround
180/419IrelandScotlandHobart
160/620IndiaPakistanMelbourne
158/316.3AustraliaSri LankaPerth
153/319.1PakistanNew ZealandSydney
150/117.3IrelandWest IndiesHobart
About the author
Dixit Bhargav

Dixit Bhargav

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and sports management graduate who is currently into his fifth year as a Cricket Editor at The SportsRush. His first cricketing memory dates back to 2002 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his jersey at the historic Lord’s balcony. What followed for an 8-year-old was an instant adulation for both Ganguly and the sport. The optimist in him is waiting for the day when Punjab Kings will win their maiden Indian Premier League title. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

Read more from Dixit Bhargav