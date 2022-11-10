England highest chase in T20 international: Highest run chase in T20 World Cup 2022

England will have to register their joint 11th highest successful T20I run-chase, third in a World Cup, joint second-highest against India and highest in Australia if they are qualify for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final match to be played against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday.

Captain Jos Buttler’s decision of winning the toss and electing to bowl reaped fruits in the first half as English bowlers conceded only 62 runs at the halfway mark. However, a remarkable recovery by India (read Hardik Pandya) requires England to seal a challenging run-chase at the Adelaide Oval tonight.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the 12th over, Pandya scored a game-changing 63 (33) with the help of four fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 190.90. In what was only his third T20I half-century (all in 2022 under Rohit Sharma), it was Pandya’s second against England and first in Australia, at a neutral venue and in a World Cup.

Pandya outperforming all other Indian batters was pivotal in them scoring 168/6 in 20 overs including amassing as many as 106 runs in the last 10 overs.

In addition to Pandya, former captain Virat Kohli contributed with 50 (40) at a strike rate of 125. Kohli, who has finished innings at will in this tournament, failed to do the same after getting out with a couple of overs to spare.

England, meanwhile, thrived on the back of their spinners. Specialist Adil Rashid (4-0-20-1) and part-time spinner Liam Livingstone (3-0-21-0) bowled seven economical overs of leg spin between them to not let the Indian batters dominated in the middle-overs. Playing his first match of the tournament, pacer Chris Jordan was the pick of their bowlers with figures of 4-0-43-3.

England highest chase in T20 international

Score Overs Opposition Ground Year 230/8 19.4 South Africa Mumbai (WS) 2016 226/5 19.1 South Africa Centurion 2020 199/5 19.1 Pakistan Manchester 2020 192/1 17.4 South Africa Cape Town 2020 190/4 19.2 Sri Lanka Chattogram 2014

Highest run chase in T20 World Cup 2022