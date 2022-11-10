Adelaide Oval highest score in T20: Adelaide Oval T20 highest score and highest successful run chase

A historic cricket venue, Adelaide Oval has been at the forefront of numerous memorable Tests and ODIs in its 138-year old history. However, with Australia hosting an ICC T20 World Cup for the first time and Adelaide hosting a T20 World Cup semi-final for the first time, it is safe to say that this is the biggest match of the shortest format to be played at this venue.

Other than the usual grandeur of a World Cup semi-final, a primary reason why this match will be closely followed by fans across the world is due to the presence of India and England. A riveting encounter worthy of becoming the match of the tournament, it better go down to the wire irrespective of the winner.

Adelaide Oval highest score in T20

Been hosting T20s since 2005, Adelaide has hosted a grand total of 129 matches including Women’s T20s. In all these matches, 200+ innings totals have been registered on just seven occasions.

Although the highest innings total in an Adelaide T20 belong to Australia (233/2 in 20 overs against Sri Lanka in 2019), the remaining six innings totals in excess of 200 runs have come in the Big Bash League.

One of the participating teams tonight, India have scored two out of the Top Five innings totals in Adelaide T20Is. While India have won both their Adelaide T20Is till date, England had won their solitary T20I here 11 years ago.

Highest successful run chase in Adelaide T20s

In fact, in their first and only T20I at this stadium thus far, England had also registered the highest successful T20I run-chase by sealing a 158-run target against Australia in what was the inaugural Adelaide T20I.

Much like T20Is, highest successful T20 run-chase at the Adelaide Oval had also been made possible in a last-ball thriller when Brisbane Heat sealed a 186-run target against Adelaide Strikers a decade ago.