“India favourites”: Michael Vaughan declares India as favorites to win T20 World Cup semi final vs England at Adelaide Oval

The next 20 overs at the Adelaide Oval will decide Pakistan’s opponent at the MCG on Sunday. England and India are fighting for the spot in the final of the tournament at the Adelaide Oval. Former English captain Michael Vaughan has given his opinion on the same.

England won the toss and opted to bowl first, and the Indian team’s top order failed completely. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav failed to impress, but Virat Kohli was again in his nick. He scored yet another half-century and proved why he loves batting so much at the Adelaide Oval.

However, the hero of the Indian innings was Hardik Pandya, who smashed 63 runs in 33 balls with the help of 5 sixes and 4 boundaries. Because of Hardik’s heroics, India managed to score 168-6 in their quota of 20 overs. England’s Chris Jordan took three wickets for the side, but he was very expensive.

Michael Vaughan declares India as favorites to win T20 World Cup semi final

Former English batter Michael Vaughan has labelled India as the favourites to win the match against England at the mid-innings. He said that 168 is above par total, and on a slow pitch, the Indian team will be the favourites to win this match.

“Just above Par .. Slow pitch .. India favourites .. #ICCWorldCup2022,” Michael Vaughan tweeted.

The pitch has been on the slower side, and the slower balls have been used really effectively by the English bowler. The Indian team also have two really good spinners in R Ashwin and Axar Patel, whereas the pacers can also use their variations in this match against the English side.

If England can chase this target down, this will be the highest T20I chase in the history of this very ground. The current record is also held by England only where they chased 158 runs against Australia in the inaugural T20I at this very ground.